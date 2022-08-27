Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver for Ganeshotsav

CM Shinde on Friday announced toll waiver from August 27 to September 11 due to Ganapati festival. Eknath Shinde, who is also the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, said that the toll waiver will be on Mumbai Goa and Mumbai Bangalore highways and also on the state Public Work Department roads. The Public Work Department has issued the government resolution for the benefit of the travellers heading to Konkan.

CM Shinde’s announcement is a big relief as a large number of working class from Mumbai and adjoining areas travel to Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts from the Konkan region for the Ganapati festival. The demand was made by ruling and opposition parties in the monsoon session concluded on Thursday and also by various citizens for waiver in toll collection for the Ganapati festival.

CM Shinde said that to facilitate hassle free and comfortable journeys he has directed the transport department, traffic police and regional transport officers and police to make available stickers named ‘’Ganeshotsav 2022 Konkan Darshan’ at the police stations, traffic police chowkies and RTO offices. Further, the CM has also asked the police and transport departments to disseminate information with regard to the facility of pass and stickers and its availability for the benefit of the citizens travelling for the Ganapati festival.