Maharashtra govt declares May 28 as 'Swatantrataveer Gaurav Diwas' to honor Savarkar

The ongoing political debate between BJP and Congress regarding Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has been generating heat in the country recently. Amidst this, Maharashtra's chief minister, Eknath Shinde, has made an important announcement. He declared that 28th May will now be celebrated as 'Swatantrataveer Gaurav Diwas' in the state.

Industries Minister Uday Samant demanded that 'Swatantrataveer Gaurav Diwas' be celebrated to honor the patriotism, courage, and progressive thoughts of Swatantryaveer Savarkar, who made a significant contribution to the country's independence and the upliftment of the nation.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister Shinde declared that the state government would observe May 28, the birth anniversary of Swatantryaveer Savarkar, as 'Swatantrataveer Gaurav Diwas.'