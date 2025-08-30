Maharashtra Govt Extends Term of Committee Issuing Certificates to Eligible Marathas Amid Jarange’s Hunger Strike

The CM Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has extended the term of the Genealogy Committee formed under the chairmanship of the Tehsildar at the taluka level to issue caste certificates and caste validity certificates to Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha to eligible persons from the Maratha community till June 30, 2026. The Social Justice and Special Assistance Department issued a government resolution in this regard, with Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsath providing the information.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Protest for Maratha reservation continues for the second consecutive day at Azad Maidan pic.twitter.com/iYvuTTNoAx — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2025

This committee was originally constituted on January 25, 2024. Earlier, its term was extended till June 30, 2025. Later, the term of the high-level committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) was extended till December 31, 2025. Accordingly, the government has now decided to extend the term of the taluka-level genealogy committee as well.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange Patil is on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai while the state witnesses unrest over the Maratha reservation issue. The hunger strike, which began yesterday (August 29), entered its second day today, with thousands of more protesters arrived to the city from different districts of Maharashtra.

CISF, CRPF, and Dhadak Kriti Dal personnel have been deployed along with Mumbai Police for security. The police administration is trying to keep the situation under control by engaging with the protesters.