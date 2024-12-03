Maharashtra Govt Formation: Ajit Pawar Likely to Meet Amit Shah This Evening in Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is expected to meet Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to a senior party leader. State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare confirmed this in response to reports suggesting that Pawar had requested a meeting with the senior BJP leader but was placed on the "waiting list."

Tatkare clarified that no appointment had been requested, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the selection of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. "Amit Shah is currently in Chandigarh. We may hold political discussions tonight. We will talk about what is happening," said Tatkare. "There is no question of waiting (for appointment)," he added.

When asked about the distribution of portfolios in the new Maharashtra government, set to be sworn in on December 5, Sunil Tatkare stated that the matter would be decided at a meeting of the Mahayuti allies. "When all leaders sit together, we will discuss the allocation of ministerial positions," he said. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is part of the coalition, along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Regarding Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar's dissatisfaction with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's failure to inform allies about his visit to Azad Maidan to inspect the swearing-in venue, Tatkare acknowledged it as a valid grievance.