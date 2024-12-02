Maharashtra Govt Formation: Mahayuti Leaders Likely to Meet in Mumbai Today to Finalise CM Decision

Mahayuti leaders – BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar – are expected to meet in Mumbai today to finalize the candidate for the Chief Minister’s position in the ruling alliance. While Shiv Sena and NCP have already elected their leaders, the BJP’s legislature party meeting to select its CM nominee has yet to take place.

According to BJP sources, Devendra Fadnavis is the front-runner for the Chief Minister’s position, having previously served as CM twice and as deputy CM in the last Shinde-led government. There is also speculation that Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, may be appointed as deputy CM, with his party reportedly vying for the Home portfolio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government, scheduled for Thursday, December 5, in Mumbai.