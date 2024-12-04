Maharashtra Govt Formation: Rahul Narvekar Welcomes Devendra Fadnavis Appointment as Leader of BJP Legislative Party

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Rahul Narvekar expressed his enthusiasm over the election of Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of the BJP legislative party. Narvekar highlighted the widespread excitement among all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and the positive reception from the people of Maharashtra.

"This has created great enthusiasm among all the MLAs and is also being felt by the people of the state," Narvekar stated, emphasizing the unity within the party. He reassured that no one within the BJP is dissatisfied with the leadership change, and the party is united in its mission. Narvekar further asserted that the BJP-led government will function cohesively, working together for the betterment and development of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, after being unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, Devendra Fadnavis said "...I want to tell you all that in the next days few, there will be things of our wish and a few things will be against our wishes but we all have to work in the larger interest of the state and the country. We will try to fulfil all expectations of Maharashtra. In the end, I thank PM Modi..."The BJP secured 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far. The Shiv Sena got 57 and the NCP 41 seats. Together with its allies -- the Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.