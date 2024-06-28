Maharashtra Govt Issues GR For 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme: Check Criteria To Apply & Required Documents
The Maharashtra government, in its budget presented on Friday, announced the 'Chief Minister- Majhi Ladki Bahin' (My Beloved Sister) Scheme. Within hours of the announcement, the Mahayuti government issued a Government Resolution (GR) for the scheme.
What is the 'CM-Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme?
The scheme is inspired by the 'Ladli Behna' scheme implemented by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. It aims to provide Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women in the state.
Objectives of the Scheme:
1. To provide adequate facilities to women and girls in the state and promote employment generation.
2. To facilitate their economic and social rehabilitation.
3. To make women in the state self-reliant and independent.
4. To promote empowerment of women and girls in the state.
5. To improve the health and nutritional status of women and their dependent children.
Scheme Structure:
- Each eligible woman will receive Rs. 1,500 monthly directly into her Aadhaar-linked bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). If she receives less than Rs. 1,500 from other central/state government schemes, the difference will be provided through this scheme.
Beneficiaries of the Scheme:
1. Married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, and destitute women in Maharashtra aged 21 to 60 years.
Eligibility Criteria:
1. The beneficiary must be a resident of Maharashtra.
2. Must be married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute.
3. Must be between 21 and 60 years old.
4. Must have a bank account to apply for the scheme.
5. The annual family income should not exceed Rs. 2.50 lakh.
Ineligibility:
1. Families with an annual income exceeding Rs. 2.50 lakh.
2. Families where any member is an income taxpayer.
3. Families where any member is a regular/permanent/contract employee in government departments/undertakings/boards or local bodies of the central/state government or is retired and receiving a pension (excluding those working through external agencies or as voluntary workers).
4. Beneficiaries receiving more than Rs. 1,500 from other government schemes.
5. Families where any member is a current or former MP/MLA.
6. Families where any member holds positions like chairperson/vice-chairperson/director/member in central/state government boards/corporations/undertakings.
7. Families owning more than five acres of agricultural land.
8. Families with registered four-wheeler vehicles (excluding tractors).
The scheme's eligibility and ineligibility criteria may be revised as needed, subject to approval by the Planning and Finance Department.
Required Documents for the Scheme:
1. Online application for the scheme.
2. Domicile certificate of Maharashtra/birth certificate from Maharashtra.
3. Beneficiary's Aadhaar card.
4. Income certificate issued by a competent authority (annual income up to Rs. 2.50 lakh).
5. Passport-sized photo.
6. Photocopy of the first page of the bank passbook.
7. Declaration to adhere to the terms and conditions of the scheme.
