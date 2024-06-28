Maharashtra Govt Issues GR For 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme: Check Criteria To Apply & Required Documents

The Maharashtra government, in its budget presented on Friday, announced the 'Chief Minister- Majhi Ladki Bahin' (My Beloved Sister) Scheme. Within hours of the announcement, the Mahayuti government issued a Government Resolution (GR) for the scheme.

What is the 'CM-Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme?

The scheme is inspired by the 'Ladli Behna' scheme implemented by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. It aims to provide Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women in the state.

Objectives of the Scheme:

1. To provide adequate facilities to women and girls in the state and promote employment generation.

2. To facilitate their economic and social rehabilitation.

3. To make women in the state self-reliant and independent.

4. To promote empowerment of women and girls in the state.

5. To improve the health and nutritional status of women and their dependent children.

Scheme Structure:

- Each eligible woman will receive Rs. 1,500 monthly directly into her Aadhaar-linked bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). If she receives less than Rs. 1,500 from other central/state government schemes, the difference will be provided through this scheme.

Beneficiaries of the Scheme:

1. Married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, and destitute women in Maharashtra aged 21 to 60 years.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. The beneficiary must be a resident of Maharashtra.

2. Must be married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute.

3. Must be between 21 and 60 years old.

4. Must have a bank account to apply for the scheme.

5. The annual family income should not exceed Rs. 2.50 lakh.

Ineligibility:

1. Families with an annual income exceeding Rs. 2.50 lakh.

2. Families where any member is an income taxpayer.

3. Families where any member is a regular/permanent/contract employee in government departments/undertakings/boards or local bodies of the central/state government or is retired and receiving a pension (excluding those working through external agencies or as voluntary workers).

4. Beneficiaries receiving more than Rs. 1,500 from other government schemes.

5. Families where any member is a current or former MP/MLA.

6. Families where any member holds positions like chairperson/vice-chairperson/director/member in central/state government boards/corporations/undertakings.

7. Families owning more than five acres of agricultural land.

8. Families with registered four-wheeler vehicles (excluding tractors).

The scheme's eligibility and ineligibility criteria may be revised as needed, subject to approval by the Planning and Finance Department.

Required Documents for the Scheme:

1. Online application for the scheme.

2. Domicile certificate of Maharashtra/birth certificate from Maharashtra.

3. Beneficiary's Aadhaar card.

4. Income certificate issued by a competent authority (annual income up to Rs. 2.50 lakh).

5. Passport-sized photo.

6. Photocopy of the first page of the bank passbook.

7. Declaration to adhere to the terms and conditions of the scheme.

