Maharashtra govt issues relaxations in the COVID curbs; check what's allowed

After the two waves of coronavirus which has been now bought under control in the state, now the third wave has subsided, said the experts of Corona Task Force. Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra government has decided to relax the state restrictions once again. Accordingly, it has been decided to start safari in all tourist destinations, national parks from today, i.e. from 1st February, 2022. It has been decided to start safaris in all tourist destinations, national parks, and for weddings and other cultural events, 25 per cent of the capacity or a maximum of 200 people are now allowed to attend. The state government has also decided to remove the limit of 20 persons for cremation.

What exactly is stated in the new rules of the state government? -