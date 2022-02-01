Maharashtra govt issues relaxations in the COVID curbs; check what's allowed
After the two waves of coronavirus which has been now bought under control in the state, now the third wave has subsided, said the experts of Corona Task Force. Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra government has decided to relax the state restrictions once again. Accordingly, it has been decided to start safari in all tourist destinations, national parks from today, i.e. from 1st February, 2022. It has been decided to start safaris in all tourist destinations, national parks, and for weddings and other cultural events, 25 per cent of the capacity or a maximum of 200 people are now allowed to attend. The state government has also decided to remove the limit of 20 persons for cremation.
What exactly is stated in the new rules of the state government? -
- All tourist destinations will start on a regular basis. Tickets must be purchased online. Also, tourists must be vaccinated.
- Spa, beauty parlor and salon should have 50% attendance.
- No limit on the number of persons attending funerals
- Restaurants, theaters, cinemas at 50% capacity within the time fixed by the local authority.
- National park and jungle safaris will start at regular intervals as before. It is mandatory for all tourists visiting here to be vaccinated. Masks should also be used.
- Amusement parks, theme parks, swimming pools, water parks will be started at 50% capacity.
- The timing of hotels, restaurants and theaters will be decided by the local administration