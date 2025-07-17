Maharashtra Govt Likely to Put Ban On Artificial Flowers Ahead of Festival Season

During festival season many of us opt for the artificial flowers over real flowers as they are more sustainable and cheap. But Due to this it affects the real flower farmers business. In order to safeguard farmers interest Maharashtra govt has decided to put a ban on the artificial flowers. This decision came after a brief meeting with the chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mahesh Shinde Shiv Sena MLA was the one who raised the issue in the assembly and recalled their earlier meeting. During this meet Fadnavis had assured that a ban would be imposed. Shinde previously argued that artificial flowers harmed traditional growers, stating on Wednesday that banning them would significantly help farmers.

According to Indian express report, State Horticulture Minister Bharat Gogawale announced in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that, “We are committed to supporting our farmers, and this step is essential to safeguard their interests”

Minister Gogawale stated that Maharashtra floriculturists are struggling financially due to competition from inexpensive artificial flowers. He noted that despite training programs, farmers are losing market share to synthetic alternatives. Gogawale also informed the Assembly that a meeting with the Environment Minister would be held during the session to finalize the ban's implementation and regulatory framework.

Also Read: Maharashtra Cyber Crime: Jalgaon Man Posing as a Tehsildar Scams Women on Matrimonial Sites

The ban aims to support flower farmers whose sales have been significantly impacted by the widespread use of artificial flowers. Despite training in modern techniques, greenhouse cultivation, and post-harvest handling, farmers struggle to compete with synthetic alternatives. This initiative intends to revive their market presence and provide crucial support.