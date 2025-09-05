Maharashtra Govt Lottery Soon: Ticket Buyers to Get Back Money Even After Losing; Check Details

The Maharashtra government is planning to announce lottery to increase state revenue. The proposal for this is still under consideration. The money of the lottery ticket purchaser will be back and not forfeited if the ticket buyer does not win the lottery. The amount will stay with the state government, which will repay the amount after three or five years to the person with interest, according to the Indian Express report.

It will be a win-win situation for the ticket buyer, as lottery money will be returned to the person with interest if they lose. The money will stand deposited with the state government, and also the taboo of lottery being a gamble can be wiped off, said former state finance minister and BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is leading the committee to revive the loss-making state lottery sector, told the newspaper.

The committee recently researched the Kerala lottery system and its model. The committee to submit its report of findings within the next two months. The government in April this year, formed all party committee to give suggestions to increase revenue in the lottery sector. Based on the report, further action will be taken by the government on how to operate the lottery sector in the state.

The government is likely to provide ATMs to purchase lottery tickets from any location in the city under various safety protocols in place. The model will be in favour of investment and not online mode. Mugantiwar told The Indian Express that the committee is against making lottery business online as it may even attract children.

The Kerala lottery sector's annual turnover is around Rs 12,000 crore and profit ranges between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 crore. The money eared from selling of lottery tickets will be invested in productive sectors which help state in transformation. Maharashtra’s struggling lottery sector’s average turnover is around Rs 30-35 crore only and the state has been looking for ways to increase the revenue.