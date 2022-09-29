Maharashtra govt relaxes norms over Ration Card issue to transgenders

The Maharashtra government has released a new order that states that, if a transgender person's name is registered with the State AIDS Control Committee, their application for a ration card will be taken into consideration in terms of residency verification and identity proof. They will also be taken into account if they have a voter ID card that lists them as transgender people.

"According to the procedure issued by the order of 2013 to third-gender citizens, they are being given relaxation in obtaining identity proof and residential proof, considering the difficulties faced in obtaining written proof. The authorities would not ask the third gender people to get the ration card," the government statement said.

Additionally, individuals may use the service provided they possess a certificate for the third gender issued by the Chief Social Welfare Officer in accordance with section 5 of the 2019 Third Gender (Inspection of Representatives) Ordinance