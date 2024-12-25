Maharashtra Govt to Increase Farmers Financial Assistance to Rs 15,000, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in Pune that the financial assistance of Rs 12,000 provided to farmers by the central and state governments will soon be increased to Rs 15,000. Speaking at the Farmers' Honour Day event at the Agricultural College, Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently made decisions in favor of farmers, including launching the PM Kisan Yojana and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to offer financial support.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, and an equal amount of Rs 6,000 is provided by the state government through the Namo Shetkari Yojana and Namo Shetkari Samman Nidhi scheme. The state government is now contemplating increasing the total financial assistance to farmers under both schemes to Rs 15,000.

Sustainable agriculture calls for a fusion of traditional farming practices and modern scientific methods. It is also essential to avoid chemical use and embrace toxin-free natural farming. To promote this, the state government is launching a natural farming campaign with the goal of bringing 25 lakh hectares under organic farming over the next three years. Additionally, several schemes will be introduced to make mechanization more affordable for small farmers.

