Maharashtra Govt to Launch App‑Based Passenger Transport Services for Cabs, Auto‑Rickshaws and E‑Bikes; Check Details

In a major move to create employment opportunities for local youth and break the monopoly of private aggregators, the Maharashtra government is planning to introduce its own app-based passenger transport services for cabs, autorickshaws, and e-bikes. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday revealed that the government is developing a dedicated mobile application, which may be named "Jai Maharashtra," "Maha-Ride," "Maha-Yatri," or "Maha-Go." The final approval for the initiative will come from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

"Currently, private companies dominate the app-based cab and bike taxi market, often exploiting both passengers and drivers through high commissions and surge pricing. Our government aims to offer an affordable, transparent alter-native through a state-backed app," said Sarnaik.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Issues New Social Media Guidelines for Employees To Curb Misinformation, Leaks.

The app is being developed in collaboration with Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology (MITT), MITRA, and select private technology partners. The project is in its final stages of drafting guide-lines under the Centre's aggregator policy framework.

According to Sarnaik, all necessary features to ensure transparency, passenger safety, and driver welfare will be in-corporated. "Once operational, this will not only benefit passengers with fair pricing but also help drivers earn a sus-tainable income without being exploited by aggregator companies," he added.

The state government plans to make this initiative a key employment generator. To help unemployed youth purchase vehicles, Mumbai Bank will provide loans at an interest rate of 10%, while various state corporations-including the Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, No-madic Tribes Development Corporation, OBC Development Corporation, and MSDC-will offer 11% interest subvention, effectively making the loans almost interest-free. "This scheme will empower thousands of young men and women across Maharashtra, enabling them to become self-reliant," said Sarnaik.