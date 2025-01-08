Maharashtra Govt to Launch App for Citizens to Report Environmental Violations by Uploading Photos, Says Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde announced that the state government is developing an app aimed at engaging citizens in the fight against pollution. The app will allow users to report environmental violations by uploading geo-tagged photos, facilitating prompt government action.

"We are developing an app to empower citizens to participate in addressing pollution. People can take photos of the violations, geo-tag them and upload them. Based on these reports, we will take strict action," the Environment and Climate Change Minister told reporters.

She said the significance of public participation in enhancing air quality and combating harmful practices. “Citizens are vital to our battle against pollution. This initiative ensures their concerns are addressed directly,” she stated. Munde also outlined the government’s wider efforts to curb pollution in Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

Also Read| Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Directs Administration to Submit Pollution Control Measures to Coastal Authorities.

“Pollution is a serious issue, and we are taking every possible step to minimise its impact. We are in contact with different departments and aim to bring down pollution levels by the third week of February,” she said.

Regarding the formulation of a 100-Day Plan and Task Force by various state departments, the minister revealed that a task force is being established to execute the 100-day pollution control plan outlined by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

