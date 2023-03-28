Maharashtra govt to offer incentives to encourage e-vehicle purchase

Maharashtra has come out with a government resolution to set up a panel to offer incentives to prospective buyers of electric vehicles (EV) in the state in the coming months, under Electric Vehicle Policy, 2021.The panel held its first meeting at Mantralaya on Monday. Sources said that the aim is to encourage more registrations of EVs across Maharashtra, with the population already touching 2. 4 lakh. Mumbai has 22,000 electric vehicle registrations.

State transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said on Monday that a budget of Rs 25 crore is to be disbursed to offer incentives to e-two wheeler and e-car buyers across the state by March 31. "The panel will decide on procedures for disbursal of budgetary provision for incentivising electric vehicles. Another budget of Rs 100 crore is in the pipeline and will be decided for disbursal in the coming months," he said. Bhimawar is a member in the new panel that is being headed by principal secretary (transport) Parrag Jaiin Nainutia. MSRTC managing director Shekhar Channe is also a member of the committee