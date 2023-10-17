“Maharashtra govt’s upcoming decision on Maratha reservation won’t disturb other sections": State BJP chief Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule affirmed on Tuesday that the state government's decision on Maratha reservation will satisfy activist Manoj Jarange without affecting other sections. Bawankule blamed former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the Maratha community losing their reservation due to his alleged incompetence.

Jarange, who staged a hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category, has given the state government until October 24 to act. Bawankule assured that decisions made during a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maratha quota representatives will be implemented.

“The state government will take such a decision on the reservation for Marathas that it will be agreeable to activist Manoj Jarange and at the same time it won’t affect other sections,” Bawankule told reporters. He said decisions finalised during a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and representatives of people on the Maratha quota issue will be implemented accordingly.

Regarding the 2024 elections, Bawankule stated that leaders of the 'Mahayuti' alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar group), will decide seat sharing. The central parliamentary board of the BJP will vet these decisions. Bawankule emphasized Mahayuti's goal of 51% vote share, aiming for 225 MLAs and 45 MPs in Maharashtra.

Bawankule outlined the BJP's 'Mahavijay 2024' plan, involving 600 party representatives visiting 3,50,000 households to explain the Modi government's work in the last 9 years and Shiv Sena-BJP state government's initiatives. He reiterated their commitment to defeating Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates, expressing widespread support for PM Modi's third term."