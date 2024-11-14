Maharashtra Has Fallen Into Wrong Hands in Past Few Years, Says Sharad Pawar



NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday stated that Maharashtra has fallen into the wrong hands in the past few years and has suffered a decline. Speaking in the Chinchwad assembly constituency of Pune district, Pawar campaigned for his party's candidate, Rahul Kalate, who is contesting against BJP's Shankar Jagtap in the upcoming Maharashtra polls on November 20. Pawar participated in a roadshow and addressed a public gathering to rally support for Kalate.

“Maharashtra was once ranked number one in the country but it has fallen into the wrong hands in recent times leading to the state’s downfall,” he said.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar highlighted the lack of basic infrastructure in the Chinchwad constituency, despite the area's prominence as an auto hub in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region near Pune. "The leaders in power for the past 10 years have failed to complete any development projects. It’s time for a transformation in Chinchwad," he said, urging the public to support NCP candidate Rahul Kalate in the upcoming elections.

Pawar said Kalate has huge experience as he was earlier a corporator from the area. “I am sure good days will be back here,” he added.

