Maharashtra: Havan performed at Sankalp Siddhi temple for success of historical Chandrayaan-3 landing

As the Chandrayaan-3 lander neared its destination, a havan (religious ritual) performed at Sankalp Siddhi Mandir in Goregaon, Mumbai for the success of India's third lunar mission of Chandrayaan-3.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, at approximately 6:04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to make a soft landing on moon’s south pole.

ISRO in a statement said that "India's pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface."This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, the space agency said. The eagerly anticipated Vikram Landing event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:20 Hrs. IST.