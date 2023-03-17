Maharashtra Health Minister advises precautions against H3N2 Influenza amid rising cases in state

Amid rising cases of the H3N2 Influenza virus, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid visiting crowded areas. The minister acknowledged the spread of the virus and asserted that the hospitals in the state have been asked to stay alert. He said that a meeting of the health department was held on Thursday in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to ANI, he told reporters, "H3N2 virus is spreading in the state, but there is no need to worry. People must not go in crowded areas, wear masks & maintain social distancing. H3N2 & Covid cases are on rise again in the state."

"All the hospitals have been asked to be on alert. Yesterday there was a meeting of the Health Department, in the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister," Sawant added, quoted ANI.

He asked people to consult a doctor if they had a fever, adding, "There is a change in the weather, which is affecting health. Reduce going to crowded places, use masks, wash hands and maintain distance."

On Friday, the audit report of the Maharashtra health ministry said that two of the three suspected H3N2 deaths that were earlier reported in the state have not occurred due to the virus. The audit report of the third case, which was reported from Ahmednagar, is yet to come.