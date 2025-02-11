Maharashtra Heatwave: February Temperatures Cross 36 Degrees Celsius, Scorching Summer Expected

The state has been witnessing a sharp rise in minimum and maximum temperatures over the past few days, leading to intense heatwave conditions. With temperatures already exceeding 36 degrees Celsius in February, an intense summer is anticipated this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature fluctuations continue across Maharashtra, with the possibility of significant weather changes in the coming days. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to vary across different regions of the state.

No significant change in temperature is expected in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next 24 hours. However, a gradual drop of 1-2 degrees Celsius is likely. In northern Maharashtra, the minimum temperature is expected to decrease by 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Over the next 2-3 days, temperatures in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada may dip further by 2-3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Vidarbha will experience a rise in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next three days, followed by a drop of a similar margin.

Maharashtra Records High Temperatures, Shahada Hottest at 40.3°C

Several cities in Maharashtra witnessed a sharp rise in temperatures on February 10, with Shahada recording the highest maximum temperature at 40.3°C. Other notable temperatures included: