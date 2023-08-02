Maharashtra: Heavy rain likely in Mumbai till August 3, yellow alert issued

The IMD has indicated an increase in rain activity for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for August 2-3. A yellow alert for August 2 has been issued for parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar indicating heavy rains at isolated places. An orange alert has been issued for August 3 indicating heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in parts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad. Increase in rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next three days with reduction thereafter,” said an IMD official. On Tuesday, Mumbai saw meagre rain activity across the city a nd suburbs. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on August 1 the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory recorded 2 mm and 3 mm rain respectively.

Meanwhile, six of the eight districts in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region are still witnessing a deficit in rainfall, with Parbhani receiving about 73 percent of the expected rainfall till July end. The Marathwada region comprises the districts of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani, PTI has stated. Mumbai city registered its wettest July ever on July 26 with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm of rainfall. Earlier, the record was set in July in 2020 when 1,502 mm of rainfall was logged by the IMD's Santacruz observatory (representative of Mumbai's suburbs), according to a report published by the news agency PTI. Speaking of predictions for the month of August, the weather department said that the country is expected to see normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season following excess precipitation in July, even as El Nino and other unfavourable conditions may suppress rain in August.



