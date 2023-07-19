Maharashtra: Heavy rains in six districts of Marathwada

Six out of eight districts in the Marathwada area of central Maharashtra experienced heavy rains, officials said on Wednesday. No heavy rains were reported in Aurangabad and Latur districts.

As many as 43 circles each circle comprising several villages recorded rainfall of 65 mm or more on Tuesday. Limbgaon circle in Nanded district recorded the highest rainfall of 153.50 mm in a single day. It was followed by Golegaon circle which received 133.50 mm rainfall. As many as nine circles received rainfall of more than 100 mm.

District-wise number of circles where heavy rains were recorded: Jalna 1, Beed 1, Osmanabad 4, Nanded 21, Parbhani 5, Hingoli 11. The water level in eleven major irrigation projects in Marathwada remains low compared to the same day’s figures last year.

The collective storage in the 11 projects is 1,779.66 million cubic meters (34.52 per cent), whereas it was 3,571.43 MCM (69.27 per cent) on the same day last year, an official said.

Water storage in Sina Kolegaon project in Osmanabad was 19.19 per cent of the capacity last year while on Wednesday it had plummeted to -14.45 per cent. Siddheshwar dam on the Purna river in Hingoli has zero per cent water stock whereas it had 45.21 per cent storage at this time last year, the official said