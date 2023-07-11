Maharashtra: Heavy rains wash away track ballast in Akola

Heavy rains in Akola caused the ballast under the tracks on Central Railway's Murtijapur-Mana route to be swept away, an official reported. Several trains had to be short terminated after the incident took place near Hirpur gate at 6pm, he said.

Among the trains that were short terminated were 12139 CSMT-Nagpur Express at Bhusawal station, 01140 Madgaon-Nagpur Express at Akola station, 12112 Amravati-CSMT Express at Badnera station.

He said the 11121 Bhusawal-Wardha Express was halted at Murtijapur station and cancelled, while some trains were diverted via Nagpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusawal and other routes.

In addition, May I Help You booths have been set up at Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Khandwa, and Nashik stations to provide information and assistance to passengers.