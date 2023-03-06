Maharashtra: Heavy unseasonal rains hit parts of Nashik

Heavy unseasonal rains lashed Maharashtra's Nashik city and parts of the district on Monday. Heavy showers accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning started after midnight on Monday, while some areas witnessed rains accompanied by hailstorm, it was stated.

According to the weather department, Nashik city received 9 mm rain in 24 hours from 8.30 am on Sunday till this morning.

Apart from the main city areas such as Panchavati, Satpur, Ambad, New Nashik, Deolali Camp and Indiranagar, some parts of the district such as Manmad, Yeola, Niphad, Lasalgaon, Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri also received heavy rainfall, the department stated in a release.