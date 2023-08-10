Maharashtra: Helicopter carrying Eknath Shinde to Satara diverted to Mumbai due to bad weather

Maharashtra government helicopter that was carrying Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Mumbai to Satara was diverted due to bad weather to Juhu in the city on Thursday afternoon, where it safely landed.

The helicopter later took off for Satara, the home district of Shinde in western Maharashtra, at 3.30 pm when the weather conditions improved, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA said.

EC 145 type of helicopter of the Govt of Maharashtra with CM on board got airborne at 12.30 pm from the Raj Bhavan helipad (in south Mumbai) for the Dare helipad (near Satara city). Enroute the helicopter encountered bad weather and diverted back to the Juhu aerodrome (in Mumbai) and landed safely, the official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.