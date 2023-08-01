Maharashtra: High-level panel members reach Mumbai to probe train firing incident

Members of a high-level committee, set up to conduct a probe into the incident of a RPF constable allegedly shooting dead four persons on a train, have reached here and they are expected to meet officials concerned on Tuesday, authorities said.

Railway Board has set up the five-member committee to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident which took place on Monday on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train, an official said. RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead his senior Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers near Palghar station on Mumbai’s outskirts, officials said.

The probe committee comprises principal chief security commissioners of the Western Railway and the Central Railway, principal chief commercial manager of the North Western Railway, principal chief medical director of the North Central Railway and principal chief personnel officer of the West Central Railway.

An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the passengers who died in this unfortunate incident. The family of ASI Tikaram will receive dues as per service rules, a statement from the Western Railway said.