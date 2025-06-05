Maharashtra Hit-and-Drag Incident: Couple Seriously Injured After Car Drags Bike for 100 Metres Between Malegaon and Washim

The couple were seriously injured after a speeding car struck a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 100 meters, resulting in a man and a woman being critically injured on Thursday, June 5. The incident took place near Kasola Phata on the Washim-Mangrulpir road.

According to the India Times report, the car, travelling at high speed, collided with the bike from behind. The impact was so severe that the bike rider and the woman received serious injuries. Both were transported to the nearby hospital by the locals in the area.

Visuals From the Accident Site

Washim, Maharashtra: A speeding car hit and dragged a bike rider for 100 meters between Malegaon and Washim. The man was critically injured, the woman seriously hurt pic.twitter.com/TLCUhgyySc — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2025

After receiving the information, local police and the traffic department arrived at the scene to investigate the hit-and-run case. More details were awaited.