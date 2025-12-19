Maharashtra: Hit-and-Run Accident on NH-253 Leaves Seven Injured, Two Critical in Gondia

A horrifying road accident was reported on Friday, around 1.30 pm on the bridge over Davki Nala on the Deori–Amgaon National Highway No. 253. An unidentified car, reportedly moving at very high speed, lost control and crashed head-on into two motorcycles approaching from the opposite direction. The collision was extremely forceful, causing one motorcycle’s front wheel to detach completely. Seven people, including two young children, were injured in the incident. Two of the injured are stated to be in critical condition. After the crash, the car driver abandoned the victims and escaped from the spot along with the vehicle.

According to preliminary information, the speeding car was travelling from Amgaon towards Deori when the driver lost control near the bridge located about three kilometres from Deori. Several motorists and local citizens passing through the area immediately stopped and informed Deori police about the accident. Acting swiftly, police personnel reached the spot and arranged for the injured to be transported to the rural hospital in Deori. After providing first aid, doctors referred all the injured to Gondia for further medical treatment due to the seriousness of their injuries.

The injured have been identified as Gopika Nitesh Agrawal (28), Harsh Nitesh Agrawal (3), Jatin Nitesh Agrawal (6), Sitabai Ramaji Meshram (70), all residents of Murpar, along with Rohit Mandhare (35) from Lakhani, Ashish Ramesh Rahangdale (24) from Kalgav, and Santakala Netram Kumbhre (28) from Bagrekasa in Chhattisgarh. Dr Amit Yede, who treated the victims at the Deori rural hospital, said all patients suffered fractures to their hands and legs. Deori police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding car driver.