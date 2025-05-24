Maharashtra Horror: Husband Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair After Seeing Mobile Phone

In a shocking incident in Mohandri Shivara, Kannad taluka, a 27-year-old woman named Pinkabai Sanjay Devale was killed by her husband, Sanjay Mahikal Devale, after an argument over a mobile phone. The incident occurred around 8:30 AM on Wednesday. Sanjay, suspicious of his wife’s character, questioned her about the origin of the phone. When she failed to respond, he angrily threw the phone into the stove. A heated argument followed, leading to a violent outburst where he allegedly assaulted her with a stick and strangled her, causing her death on the spot.

The couple, originally from Borgaon in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, were working as laborers on the farm of Achyutrao Jadhav in Mohandri Shivara. They lived in a temporary shed on the property. After the incident, Sanjay reportedly went to sleep inside their home. The next morning, Jadhav received a phone call alerting him to a dispute. Upon visiting the farm, he found Pinkabai lying unconscious. With help from Sanjay and others, she was taken to the rural hospital in Pishor, where she was declared dead by doctors.

The police conducted a postmortem at the rural hospital and observed multiple bruises on Pinkabai’s body, confirming physical assault. Police Jamadar Kiran Gande and Constable V.S. Bhotkar carried out the panchnama. During initial questioning, Sanjay gave misleading answers, but under pressure, he confessed to beating his wife with a stick and strangling her in anger. He was immediately taken into custody. A murder case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by farmer Achyutrao Jadhav. Sub-inspector Satyajit Fartade is leading the investigation into the matter.