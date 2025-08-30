Maharashtra Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Girlfriend After Marriage Dispute, Dumps Body in Amba Ghat

Kolhapur: Man accused has killed pregnant girlfriend after she insisted to get marry. To hide the evidence he with the help of two associates threw her body into the Ambe valley. In this case, the police arrested Durvas Darshan Patil, a bar professional from Khandala, as an accomplice. During the investigation, he confessed to the murder. On the 21 August, Hemant Jitendra Mayekar from Mirjole filed a complaint with Ratnagiri city police that his sister was missing. Following which team of Ratnagiri and Devrukh police reached the ghat at 2 pm on Friday along with the co-accused.

Police with the help of fifteen youths from the Ambe valley accident relief team, who searched the valley for the body and prepared a descent route. Sub-Divisional Superintendent of Police Nilesh Mainkar, Vivek Patil, and the main accused arrived at the scene. At 5:15 a.m., a rescue team descended into the valley to recover the body. Despite the evening fog and ongoing rain, six youths, secured by three ropes tied to the vehicle's driver, descended and retrieved the body, enclosed in plastic, within twenty minutes. The decomposed body was found sixty feet down in a bush.

Body was identified by the victim's brother, Hemant, based on a pink embroidered dress and a tattoo on her arm, in the presence of the complainant, accused, and witnesses. After 6:30 p.m., the body was transported to the Sakharpa health center for an autopsy.Due to the body's twelve-day decomposition, only the skull remained, but the continuous rain mitigated any foul odor. The Amba village rescue team responded to the Amba Ghat to investigate the incident, determining whether it was an accident or a crime. Police officers Vijay Patil, Dinesh Kamble, Dinesh Gaware, Deepak Bhosale, Sagar Chalke, Vdigvij Gurav, Shankar Dakre, and fifteen youths from the Pathakamdat team assisted in the body's recovery.

According to reports, Durvas Patil murdered his girlfriend, Bhakti, after she became pregnant and insisted on marriage, disposing of her body in a valley near Gaimukh. Following the murder, Patil, who owns a bar and liquor shop in Khandala, became engaged to another woman. Authorities are also investigating Patil's potential involvement in the disappearance and murder of a young man from Khandala ten months prior, whose body may have been disposed of in the same valley, though investigation is currently postponed.