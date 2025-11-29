Maharashtra Horror: Man Kills Wife with Axe for Refusing To Serve Food, Later Surrenders to Police

Latur: A gruesome crime was reported in Ghansargaon (Tel. Renapur), where a man allegedly killed his wife with an axe following a minor dispute. After committing the crime, he reportedly went to the Renapur police station and confessed. According to police, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The shocking event has created a stir in Ghansargaon. Police said the accused, 55-year-old Chandrakant Baburao Madane, a resident of Ghansargaon, had gone to work in a field on the outskirts of the village with his wife. Around noon, Chandrakant asked his wife, Mirabai Chandrakant Madane, to give him food as he was hungry. When Mirabai told him to serve himself, an argument broke out between the couple. In anger, Chandrakant abused and physically assaulted her, hitting her on the head with a nearby axe.

The seriously injured Mirabai fell to the ground, after which Chandrakant struck her again with the axe, killing her on the spot. Following the murder, he reportedly went to the Renapur police station and informed the authorities that he had killed his wife. Police immediately arrested Chandrakant and informed the concerned police officer and his son over the phone, both of whom confirmed the incident.

Chakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Chaudhar, Renapur Police Inspector Sudhakar Dede, Police Sub-Inspector Doifode, and Ghansargaon Beat Officer Balaji Dappadwad visited the scene and conducted a panchnama. A case is currently being registered at Renapur Police Station, and the police are actively investigating the matter.