Maharashtra Horror: Man Murdered With Meat Cleaver Over Public Urination Dispute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was murdered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following an argument that arose over urinating in a public place. During the altercation, one man was attacked with a butcher's cleaver from a nearby chicken shop. The attack resulted in the death of one youth and left two others seriously injured. The incident took place around 9 PM on Thursday near the Mukundwadi crematorium. Police have detained two individuals in connection with the crime. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Sonaji Sankpal (age 35), a resident of Rajnagar, Mukundwadi. The injured are Sachin Sonaji Sankpal (age 32) and Datta Balaji Jadhav, both also residents of Rajnagar. The accused, Mastan Qureshi alias Manna Bhai, a worker at the Puraishi Chicken Shop and a resident of Nyay Nagar, has been arrested along with one of his accomplices.

According to police reports, Nitin and Sachin are brothers and were having dinner with their friend Datta Jadhav at a hotel in Mukundwadi. "After finishing part of their meal, Nitin stepped outside to urinate behind the Qureshi Chicken Shop," police stated. At that moment, Mastan Qureshi questioned him for urinating near the shop, leading to an argument. Sachin and Datta came to Nitin’s side, and the dispute escalated into a physical fight. In the scuffle, Mastan picked up a sharp meat cleaver used for cutting chicken and attacked all three men. All of them sustained serious injuries, and Nitin died on the spot. The other two are critically injured.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar from CIDCO MIDC Police Station reached the scene with his team and began an immediate investigation. The incident has caused a stir in the area, drawing a large crowd. Police are continuing with their investigation.