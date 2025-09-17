Maharashtra Horror: Man Sets In-Laws’ Hotel On Fire Over Marital Dispute

A man set his brother-in-laws’ hotel on fire over a family dispute in Beed district of Maharashtra. The property damaged in the arson was worth Rs 70,000-80,000. The incident happened on Sunday night when the family had a dispute and the issue soon became violent. The police identified the accused as Tanaji Ramdas Gaikwad. The accused is from Sonijwala.

Tanaji married Nanbhau’s daughter Dnyaneshwari. The couple has been together for eight years and has three children. Tanaji physically assaults Dnyansehwari. She left her marital home and went to her brother Asaram kadam’s residence in Kadamwadi due to frequent assault instances.

Also Read: PM Modi calls for Swadeshi revival, urges citizens to buy Made in India products

Tensions in the family had been escalating for many weeks, reported News18 citing sources. Two weeks ago Tanaji went to Kadamwadi and threatened Dnyansehwari and her family. He said, “If you don’t send my wife to Beed, I will kill my brother-in-law, Asaram Kadam." On September 15, the threat took a violent turn as Tanaji set Asaram’s hotel on fire. His hotel was located on the Ahmednagar-Ahilyanagar Highway. The fire damaged the property and burned down the deep freezer, paper shed, refrigerators, tables, chairs, water jars, and other goods kept inside the hotel. He ruined the whole business of Asaram.

After this, Asaram lodged a formal complaint at the Kej Police Station. A case has been registered against Tanaji Gaikwad. Before this Dnyaneshwari had filed an official complaint against Tanaji at the Yusuf Vadgaon Police Station twice for physical and mental harassment. The police are currently investigating the matter.