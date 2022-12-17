Maharashtra: Hospital without OC asked to shut down with immediate effect by Palghar nagar parishad

The hospital in Maharashtra's Palghar district which was operating in a building without an occupancy certificate has been asked to stop providing medical services with immediate effect by the Palghar nagar parishad.

A division bench of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had filed a suo moto case against the director of Relief Hospitals which is operating in Palghar.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, The commission considered the request of the hospital as the builder was not taking steps to obtain the occupancy certificate and gave a month to the aggrieved party to rectify this error. Upon the completion of a month, the Palghar nagar parishad initiated action for its closure and asked Mahavitran authorities to disconnect the power supply.

Dr Vishal Kodgirkar said, Relief Hospital was started during the second wave of Covid on May 1, 2021, at the hands of the then Collector of Palghar Dr Manik Gursal. It was one of the few Covid hospitals in the district. Dr Kodgirkar admitted that the hospital building is yet to receive the occupancy certificate and it is following up on this issue with the builder.

There are currently nine patients admitted for treatment and two had been operated upon on Dec 16, he said, adding that the next hearing before the commission is scheduled on Dec 22.