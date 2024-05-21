Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Tanisha Bormanikar Tops with 100% Score

Tanisha Bormanikar, a chess player from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has topped the Maharashtra HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exams (Commerce Stream) with a perfect score of 600 out of 600, making her the state topper and the only student to achieve a 100% in all three streams.

Bormanikar, a student of Deogiri College, had previously scored 98% in her SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exams. Despite her involvement in chess tournaments across the country, she had consistently maintained a high academic record, aiming to score above 95% in her HSC exams. Her dedication paid off as she excelled in all subjects.

Tanisha's mother, Renuka, is a CA, and her father, Sagar, is an architect. Tanisha said that she has been guided by the professors of Deogiri College and her parents. She also mentioned that she is now aiming to become a CA and will also pursue the UPSC examination afterward.

"I worked very hard in the last two months. Practicing previous question papers certainly helped a lot, and the game of chess was also beneficial in increasing my understanding. Additionally, my involvement in sports earned me 18 points, contributing to my overall score of 10," said Tanisha Boramanikar.