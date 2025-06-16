Maharashtra: Husband Kills Wife with Koyta in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After Domestic Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (June 16, 2025): A 55-year-old anganwadi worker was murdered by her husband with a koyta late Saturday night in Rahegaon following a domestic dispute. The accused, a 59-year-old postman, attacked his wife while she was asleep. The victim has been identified as Anita Changdev Shelar. Her husband, Changdev Shelar, returned from Pandharpur on Saturday evening. After having dinner together, the couple went to sleep in their room. Their son Pravin was away in Bajajnagar, while his wife Meena and their three children were sleeping in an adjacent room.

Around midnight, Changdev allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a koyta. Hearing a noise, Meena woke up and rushed into the room, where she found her mother-in-law lying in a pool of blood. She also saw her father-in-law holding the weapon. On seeing her, the accused fled the scene. Meena immediately alerted relatives and neighbours. Anita’s brother, Valmik Aware, took her to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the post-mortem on Sunday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family. Initially, the relatives were hesitant to file a police complaint. Therefore, based on a complaint filed by constable Kiran Gore, Vaijapur police registered a murder case against Changdev Shelar. The investigation is being led by Sub-Inspector Pravin Patil.

Anita Shelar is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.

Accused Attempts Suicide, Later Arrested

After the murder, Changdev Shelar attempted suicide by jumping into a well in his farm. On Sunday morning, relatives and villagers found him alive in the well. They pulled him out, but he managed to escape again. Later in the afternoon, police arrested him from Shivoor village.