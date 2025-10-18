Maharashtra: Husband Sentenced to 10 Years for Attack Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion

Gondia: Husband attacked sleeping wife with an axe over suspected affair has been sentenced to 10-years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000. On Friday (17) by District and Additional Judge-1 A.S. Representative held hearing. Accused Pawan Khandekar is addicted to alcohol, and he used to fight with his wife repeatedly, suspecting her character. Due to this constant argument, the two had been living in separate rooms for five to six years.

However, during the incident, the accused's father's health deteriorated and he was living with his wife again. On March 17, 2022, from 10 am to 8:30 pm, there was a heated argument between the husband and wife. After everyone went to bed after dinner, at around 1 am, the accused hit his wife on the forehead with an axe while she was sleeping. Sonali was seriously injured in this attack. Her daughter immediately admitted her to Goregaon Rural Hospital. Later, she was shifted to K.T.S. Hospital. Despite being seriously injured, Sonali Khandekar narrowly escaped during treatment. The next day after the incident, on March 18, 2022, the girl filed a complaint against the accused with the Goregaon Police.

Based on this, the police registered a case under Section 326 (attempt to cause grievous hurt) of the IPC. Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Gosavi investigated the case thoroughly and filed a charge sheet against the accused in the District and Sessions Court. Accordingly, the accused was sentenced.