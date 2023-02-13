Maharashtra: IIT-Powai student jumps to death from hostel building, probe ordered

An 18-year-old student jumped to his death from the seventh floor of his hostel building at IIT-Powai on Sunday morning. The student, whose name has been kept confidential, did not leave behind a suicide note. Powai police have recorded an accidental death entry and are probing further. The student hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He had taken admission for B.Tech in chemical engineering and was in the first year. He joined college three months ago. Classmates said he kept to himself.

The first semester exams for the course concluded on Saturday and he had appeared for it.Around 1pm on Sunday, he jumped from the protection wall of the refuge area on the seventh floor of a hostel building.Another student saw him climb on the protection wall and yelled at him to get off, but in vain. After he fell off the hostel building, he was rushed to a medical centre inside IIT-Powai and the police was summoned. Police said he lived in the same hostel on another floor. His parents have been informed of his death and are on their way to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. Police are inquiring with his teachers and classmates as to whether he had confided in anyone about any issues.