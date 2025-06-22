Maharashtra: Illegal Liquor Worth ₹16.79 Lakh Seized Near Kupwad in Sangli District

In a major crackdown near Kupwad (Sangli-Kupwad area), the Local Crime Branch (LCB) seized a tempo illegally transporting foreign liquor and beer. The seized goods include liquor worth ₹11.79 lakh and the tempo valued at ₹5 lakh, totaling ₹16.79 lakh in seized assets. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case: Akshay Pradeep Waghmare (age 20, resident of Mulanaki Vasti, Atpadi) and Nanasheb Ananda Patil (age 51, resident of Patil Mala, Atpadi).

The operation was led by Assistant Inspector Jaydeep Kalekar, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Ainapure, Atul Mane, and Ranjit Jadhav from the LCB. On June 20, they received a tip-off that Akshay Waghmare was transporting foreign liquor in a tempo (registration number MH 10 DT 7205) via Tasgaon Phata and Kumthe Phata near Kupwad.

Acting on the information, the team set up a checkpoint near Kupwad. Soon after, they intercepted a white tempo matching the description. Upon inspection, both the driver Akshay Waghmare and co-passenger Nanasheb Patil were detained. A search of the vehicle revealed boxes of foreign liquor and beer stored in the rear compartment. On questioning, neither could produce a valid license for transporting the alcohol.

They later admitted that the liquor was sourced from Sangam Wine Shop in Miraj and was being transported illegally to Atpadi for sale. In the presence of witnesses, the police seized liquor worth ₹11,79,500 and the tempo worth ₹5,00,000—bringing the total seizure to ₹16,79,500. Both individuals, along with the seized property, were handed over to Kupwad Police.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Police Inspector Satish Shinde and Assistant Inspector Kalekar, with the support of personnel including Sanket Magdum, Aamsiddh Khot, Imran Mulla, Amol Aidale, Anant Kudalakar, Somnath Patange, Rohan Ghaste, and Sushant Chile.

The illegal liquor was intended for unauthorized sale in the Atpadi area. Thanks to timely police action, the plan was thwarted. Authorities have also announced an investigation into the owner of the Sangam Wine Shop for supplying liquor without proper permits.