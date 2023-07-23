Maharashtra: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rainfall for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday.The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow.Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Saturday.Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.

Meanwhile around 110 people stranded due to floods in Mahagaon tehsil of eastern Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district were rescued on Saturday, officials said. An Mi-17 V5 chopper of the Indian Air Force besides the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out the rescue operation at Anandnagar Tanda village, district collector Amol Yedge told PTI. Many parts of Yavatmal have been witnessing heavy rains since yesterday, which inundated houses and forced people to take refuge at higher places.