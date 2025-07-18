Maharashtra-Karnataka Strengthen Coordination to Manage Krishna River Flood Risk

In a proactive move to tackle potential flooding in the Krishna River, Maharashtra and Karnataka have intensified coordination between their respective water resource departments. The Sangli Irrigation Division has implemented all necessary precautionary measures, while the Maharashtra government continues to actively plan for flood control. Amar Suryavanshi, Deputy Executive Engineer of the Sangli Irrigation Division, confirmed on Thursday that joint efforts are underway to ensure timely water management during the monsoon.

As part of these efforts, scientists from the National Institute of Hydrology in Roorkee have been appointed to reassess the impact of Almatti Dam’s water storage on downstream areas in Maharashtra. Regular meetings are being held between the Water Resources Department and these experts to track progress. Senior officials have also personally reviewed the situation on the ground. A high-level meeting of water officials from both states in May led to constructive discussions about managing water levels, flood mitigation strategies, and real-time data sharing. Karnataka responded positively, agreeing to take several preemptive measures.

Among the key agreements were the regulation of Almatti Dam's water storage, complete lifting of Hippargi Barrage gates during the monsoon, and timely exchange of hydrological data. In addition, Maharashtra’s Water Resources Minister held an all-party meeting in Mumbai to address the Almatti Dam height issue, assuring legal action including a petition to the Supreme Court. The irrigation department also shared detailed updates in a recent review meeting held in Kolhapur.

Daily coordination is being maintained with officials managing Almatti Dam and Hippargi Barrage to regulate water releases. Instructions are regularly issued to Karnataka dam authorities to discharge excess water as needed, especially in the event of rising water levels in Sangli, Kolhapur, and Satara due to heavy rainfall. The goal is to ensure controlled discharge from Almatti before additional water reaches the reservoir.

To further streamline flood control operations, eight senior Class-I officers have been appointed as flood coordination officers at both Almatti and Hippargi. An interstate WhatsApp group has been formed for instant communication between senior officials and district collectors. The ongoing flood management programme, funded by the World Bank, includes comprehensive surveys and preparation of project reports. Amar Suryavanshi confirmed that implementation is progressing steadily under this initiative.