Maharashtra Kesari 2025: Brawl Erupts as Shivraj Rakshe Kicks Referee After Losing to Prithviraj Mohol in Final (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Kesari 2025: The ongoing Maharashtra Kesari 2025 competition turned chaotic after Shivraj Rakshe lost to Prithviraj Mohol in the final. Raksha, unhappy with the referee’s decision, kicked the referees and created a commotion at the venue.

A scuffle broke out between the two wrestlers which led to police intervention. Following the incident, both wrestlers approached Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was present at the event.

In the final for the Maharashtra Kesari 2025 title, Mohol defeated Rakshe. However, Raksha refused to accept the defeat and opposed the referee’s call. In a video that surfaced, Raksha was seen grabbing the referee’s collar and kicking him.

Raksha denied the allegations, claiming, “I had not backed down.”

All eyes are now on the Maharashtra Wrestling Federation to decide on the next course of action regarding the incident.