Maharashtra Kesari: Wrestlers Shivraj Rakhe and Mahendra Gaikwad Banned For 3 Years Over Misconduct

At the 67th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship, held at Wadia Park in memory of the late Balbhim Anna Jagtap, a major controversy unfolded before the final match. A violent altercation occurred between wrestlers Prithviraj Mohol and Shivraj Rakhe after a disputed decision by the referees. Rakhe, frustrated with the decision, verbally abused the referees and kicked one of them in anger. The situation worsened during the final match when wrestler Mahendra Gaikwad, unhappy with the referee’s call, walked off the mat and insulted the officials.

Such behavior led the Maharashtra Wrestling Federation to take strong action. Both Rakhe and Gaikwad have been banned from all wrestling competitions for the next three years. Ramdas Kadam, President of the Maharashtra Wrestling Federation, stated, "The wrestlers' actions were unacceptable. Instead of showing sportsmanship, they chose to insult the referees and disrupt the event. As a result, Shivraj Rakhe and Mahendra Gaikwad have both been banned for three years from participating in any wrestling competitions."

Pruthviraj Mohol from Pune has won the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari title for 2025. He defeated Solapur’s wrestler Mahendra Gaykwad to claim the 48th edition of the title.The dramatic match at the 67th Maharashtra Kesari competition in Ahilyanagar saw Prithviraj overcoming Mahendra by securing two points. The final bout between the two wrestlers saw intense moments, with Pruthviraj scoring the first point. Mahendra then leveled the score by taking one point. However, Pruthviraj regained the lead and clinched the victory with one more point.

