Maharashtra: Khed SDM Jogendra Katyare Writes To EC, Demands Transfer Of Pune DM Suhas Diwase For Working Under 'Political Influence'

Pune Collector Suhas Diwase is embroiled in controversy. Allegations have been made by Khed Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Assistant Election Officer Jogendra Katyare that Diwase is working under political influence and should be transferred before vote counting. In their complaint to the Election Commission, Katyare has leveled several serious accusations against Diwase, claiming that he operates under the influence of the MLA from Khed-Alandi.

Katyare stated that Diwase has held various positions such as Agricultural Commissioner, Sports Commissioner, and Director of PMRDA, all while maintaining a stronghold in Pune by leveraging his political connections. Recently, despite an ongoing investigation into land acquisition cases during Katyare’s tenure, Diwase conducted another raid on the Khed Tehsil office on May 28. Katyare asserts this was done under the influence of the Khed-Alandi MLA, with whom Diwase has been frequently meeting during the election period. Diwase has allegedly received support from this MLA since the beginning of his administrative career. To ensure the upcoming assembly elections are conducted in an impartial manner, Katyare insists that Diwase must be transferred.

In his letter to the Election Commission, Katyare reiterated that Diwase is operating under the influence of the Khed-Alandi MLA. Although he did not mention the MLA by name, it is widely known that Dilip Mohite of the Ajit Pawar faction holds this position. Katyare claims that Mohite uses Diwase to further his political interests and that Diwase has been deliberately harassing him.

Suhas Diwase has been stationed in Pune for many years, holding various significant positions such as Agricultural Commissioner, Sports Commissioner, and Director of PMRDA. The next steps of the Election Commission following Katyare’s letter will be crucial in this unfolding situation.