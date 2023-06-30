Maharashtra: Konkan division records 72.2 mm rain in 24 hours

Heavy rains pummeled Maharashtra’s Konkan division, which recorded an average 72.2 mm shower in 24 hours, an official said. Meteorological department has predicted that it will rain heavily in remote areas of the Konkan on Saturday and moderately in Thane, Palghar, and Mumbai on Sunday.

As per an official release, Thane district recorded 81.9 mm shower in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. The division has so far received a total of 460.80 mm of rains since January.

According to the district-wise data, Thane received 81.90 mm, Palghar 73.60 mm, Raigad 66.00 mm, Ratnagiri 75.90 mm and Sindhudurg 66.80 mm rain during the day.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in a release said the city received 59.94 mm rainfall between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm. The city has recorded 633.92 mm rainfall since January, while last year it had received 323 mm during the same period, it stated. The neighbouring Palghar district received an average of 69.97 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8 am, an official said.