Maharashtra Language Row: Objections to Be Discussed, ‘Mandatory’ Word on Hindi Use Removed, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

After Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief declared agitation over three-language policy row making Hindi language mandatory, besides Marathi and English from class 1st to 5th in state schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Mahayuti government will discuss suggestions from the political parties and will be considered after the consultation.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Shiv Sena chief and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, "A meeting was held in the presence of the Chief Minister, where it was decided that those who have raised objections will be consulted and discussions will be held with them."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on three-language policy row says, "A meeting was held in the presence of the Chief Minister, where it was decided that those who have raised objections will be consulted and discussions will be held with them. The mandatory use of the…

Earlier on Thursday, state Education Minister Dada Bhuse met MNS President Raj Thackeray at his residence in Shivtirth. Bhuse said that the MNS leader clearly expressed displeasure over imposing Hindi as a mandatory subject in schools.

Shinde further told the media that the Mahayuti is a democratic government and works in favour of the people of state. "The mandatory use of the word 'Hindi' has also been removed. This is a government of the common people, a democratic government. Therefore, nothing will be imposed forcefully," Shinde added.

Raj Thackeray and senior party leaders argue that making Hindi a mandatory third language will undermine the status of Marathi. On June 6, the MNS chief declared a massive protest march 'Marathi Morcha' at Girgaum Chowpatty. He called on all political parties and Marathi-speaking people to join the protest.

The rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday from 10 am onwards, making it easier for students and parents to attend. Calling the government's move a "conspiracy." He also issued a veiled warning, stating, "I want to see who does not attend this rally," sparking speculation about who the warning was directed at.