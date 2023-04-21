Maharashtra: Latur receives PM's award in Excellence in Public Administration for district health service

Latur district in Maharashtra received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration at the National Civil Services Day event in New Delhi, an official said.

The award was bestowed on the district for health services rendered to some 50 lakh people through a wide network of primary health centres and sub centres, he said.

Latur has 233 arogyavardhni (wellness) centres under the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and services offered include health check-ups of pregnant women, children, adolescent girls, treatment of infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes as well as advice on leading a health lifestyle, he said.

