Maharashtra Launches India's First Car Ferry Train from Kolad to Goa

In a historic move, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) plans to introduce the first-ever car ferry train service in India, which will carry private vehicles and their owners from Kolad, Maharashtra, to Verna, Goa. In contrast to the usual 20–22 hours by road due to traffic congestion and winding ghats, passengers will be able to load their private vehicles onto the train and travel in connected passenger coaches, completing the journey in just 12 hours. According to a Times Now report, the debut has been planned to coincide with the Ganesh Chaturthi rush, providing a more expedient, secure, and comfortable option to the typically taxing road trip.

Originally used to move trucks, the ferry train style allows drivers to load their cars onto specially made waggons and travel in nearby passenger coaches all the way to Goa. Vehicles are tightly belted, and handbrakes must be applied during transit. There will be 20 specially constructed waggons on each train, and each waggon can hold two cars, for a total of 40 cars per trip. The service will only run, though, if a minimum of 16 vehicles are booked for transportation. Furthermore, travellers will not be permitted to sit in their vehicles for the duration of the trip.

It costs Rs 7,875 to carry a car one trip. Either second sitting (Rs 190) or 3AC coaches (Rs 935 per person) are available for up to three passengers each car, two in 3AC and one in SLR coach.

It is anticipated that the train will leave Kolad at 5:00 PM and reach Verna by 5:00 AM the next day. In order to finish the vehicle loading and boarding procedures, passengers must arrive at Kolad station by 2:00 PM. During holidays and festivals, thousands of people travel to Goa from Mumbai, Pune, and other Maharashtra cities. This brand-new service is being heralded as revolutionary, particularly for families commuting in private vehicles. Travellers are anticipated to greatly benefit from this service given the severe traffic on the highways during Ganeshotsav and other holidays. It will provide a comfortable rail ride, cut down on travel time, and allow carpooling.