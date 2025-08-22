Maharashtra Launches “Palna” Scheme for Working Mothers

Maharashtra is set to introduce the “Palna” (Anganwadi-cum-Creche) scheme, aimed at supporting working women while providing their children with a safe and nurturing environment. Guided by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, the initiative ensures the state will take responsibility for childcare, easing the burden on employed mothers. In the first phase, 345 Palna centres will be established across the state. Funding will be shared under Mission Shakti, with the Centre and State contributing in a 60:40 ratio. The Union government approved the scheme on February 29, 2024, while the state finalized its implementation on October 13, 2024.

The scheme offers comprehensive facilities for children aged six months to six years. For toddlers under three, centres will focus on early stimulation, while those between three and six years will receive pre-school education. Nutritional needs will be prioritized with a daily meal plan, including breakfast, hot lunch, and evening snacks such as milk, eggs, or bananas. The centres will also provide supplementary nutrition, health check-ups, vaccination, and regular growth monitoring. To ensure safety and comfort, facilities will include electricity, drinking water, and child-friendly toilets, creating an inclusive and secure environment for children.

Operational guidelines specify that each Palna centre will run 26 days a month, for 7.5 hours daily. Every unit will accommodate up to 25 children, managed by trained staff. Recruitment will require a minimum qualification of Class 12 for supervisors and Class 10 for assistants, with the age range set at 20–45 years. Local candidates will receive preference during the transparent, district-level selection process. To support employees, the government has fixed honorariums: ₹5,500 for Palna supervisors, ₹3,000 for assistants, along with additional allowances of ₹1,500 for Anganwadi supervisors and ₹750 for Anganwadi helpers.

Speaking about the initiative, Minister Aditi Tatkare highlighted its transformative role for women and children. “Working mothers’ children will now receive a safe, education-focused and nutrition-rich environment. This scheme will allow mothers to pursue job opportunities, while children benefit from child-friendly care. It marks a historic step towards both women’s empowerment and child development. More than a government programme, this is a source of relief for every mother and a promise of a secure future for every child,” Tatkare said.