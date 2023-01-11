Maharashtra leader Bacchu Kadu injured in road accident

Maharashtra leader and Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bacchu Kadu has suffered serious injures after he was involved in an accident in Amravati. Mr Kadu has been admitted in a local hospital. He met with an accident and was rushed to the local hospital. He is currently out of danger and is recovering from the trauma. Bachchu Kadu, who had joined hands with the Eknath Shinde faction following his rebellion, said that the next cabinet expansion of the present government is likely to take place in 2024.

“I am pretty sure that the Cabinet expansion will take place. I know the date. It will take place in 2024,” said Kadu while talking to reporters at the Mantralaya on Monday. Kadu’s dig at his government also hints at the frustration of the ruling side MLAs over the government’s reluctance to go ahead with the Cabinet expansion. The present Cabinet has 20 ministers, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Out of 18, nine are from the Shinde camp while the rest are from BJP.

Following Shinde’s rebellion 10 independent MLAs also joined his camp with Kadu being one of them.He has been elected to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for four consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019. On 19 October 2014, Kadu won the assembly election, defeating congress candidate Bablu Deshmukh candidate by more than 10000 votes. This was the first time in Achalpur assembly elections that a candidate won three times in succession. In 2019 election he won the assembly election by total of 81,252 votes which 44% of the total voters. He is the first candidate to be elected for a fourth consecutive term in Achalpur Assembly elections. He is Leader of Prahar Janshakti Party. He is part of Newly formed MahaVikas Aaghadi or MVA.



